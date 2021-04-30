Vols WR Josh Palmer selected by Chargers 77th overall

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Los Angeles Chargers select Tennessee Volunteers WR Josh Palmer in the 3rd round, 77th overall pick.

According to NFL.com, Palmer grew up just outside of Toronto (his father, Keith, played in the Canadian Football League) but he moved to Florida before his junior year of high school to play at Fort Lauderdale powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas.

He was a second-team Class 7A all-state pick there as a senior, when the team won a state title. Palmer started six of 12 games played as a true freshman for the Volunteers in 2017 (nine receptions, 98 yards, 10.9 average). He started eight of 12 games in 2018, leading the SEC with 21.0 yards per reception (23 receptions, 484 yards, two touchdowns).

Palmer caught 34 passes for 457 yards (13.4 per) and one touchdown as a junior for Tennessee. He became Rocky Top’s leading receiver in 2020, pacing the squad with 33 receptions, 475 yards and four touchdowns in 10 starts. He accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.