KNOXVILLE – For the past 48 hours, everyone on Rocky Top has been reveling in the fact Tennessee is number one in the country in the first College Football Playoff rankings released this week.

That’s everyone but those within the UT program.

Josh Heupel and company know that excitement will be very short lived if the Vols don’t take care of business on Saturday, in Athens, against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

No time to really enjoy Rocky Top being… on top…when you’re playing the biggest game of the season, for the second time this season.

“That is the first show, first rankings, everybody remembers what you do in November. The only one that matters is the last one,” Heupel said. “The reason we have gotten to the point where this is a big football game is because we have handled things the right way. Preparation, practice, and understanding this is a really good football team, and they have been winning for a while. Great opportunity for us.”