KNOXVILLE – They have been the most dominant team in college baseball… all season.

53 and 7 and the number one overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, that begins Friday.

And guess what?

Tennessee is also the overwhelming pick to win the College World Series, and the numbers back that up.

Number one in the country in both home runs and E.R.A

SEC regular season and tournament champs.

But as regional play opens in Knoxville against Alabama State, Tennessee knows it won’t be easy.

As many as 7 or 8 players in this regional might be first round picks in this summer’s Major League Baseball Draft.

Second-seeded Georgia Tech is fifth in the country in homers.

Third-seeded Campbell has 40 wins after going 20 and 3 in the Big South Conference. The Camels are also eighth nationally in stolen bases.

Even Alabama State, the SWAC champion Hornets, are no slouch.

“Statistics would say, all four teams are very dangerous as it relates to extra base hits. I would key in on more than that. All four play a very exciting brand of offensive baseball,” said Vols coach Tony Vitello. “So if you’re a fan watching on TV or fortunate enough to have one of these expensive tickets that’s floating around, then you’re going to see the type of action that will keep you in the game or even keep you on the edge of your seat.”

“I don’t think anyone would not be satisfied with how the year went if we don’t take care of business this week,” said Vols catcher Evan Russell. “We have a lot of goals in mind but our main goal is to win Friday.”

Vols host Alabama State, Friday at 5pm.