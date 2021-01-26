Vols snap two game slide with ugly win over Mississippi State

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua dunks during the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Yves Pons scored 13 points and No. 18 Tennessee overcame a miserable shooting night to win 56-53 over Mississippi State.

Pons was a critical force in the first half for the Vols.

In the final 2:30 of the game, it was freshman Keon Johnson who scored four of his eight points, while taking an important charging foul, to seal the victory for Tennessee (11-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference).

Tennessee ended a two-game win streak.

While the Vols shot 37% from the field, the Bulldogs (9-8, 4-5) managed just 33%. Mississippi State was led by Iverson Molinar with 16 points and D.J. Stewart with 11. Abdul Ado had 12 rebounds and Quinten Post pulled down 10 as the Bulldogs dominated the boards, 42-30.