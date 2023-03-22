NEW YORK CITY – Memphis Tiger fans are in tough spot Thursday night.

Who do they root for? Rival Tennessee or the team that ended their NCAA Tournament run before it even started in FAU?

That’s who plays Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in the Sweet 16.

Vols and Owls with UT facing the same question that was posed to the Tigers last week… Can you afford to take this 33 and 3 Florida Atlantic team lightly?

” We know making it to March Madness, being one of the 64 teams selected, like you deserve to be there. So we’re not overlooking anybody. They’ve made it just as far as we have, so they have every right to think that they can beat us, and any team can be beaten on any given night,” said Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James. “They have really talented players. They’ve only lost three games. It’s going to be a really, really tough fight.”

Vols and Owls tip off at 8 pm.