KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will miss the rest of the season after injuring his left knee in the fourth quarter of the ninth-ranked Volunteers loss to South Carolina.

Tennessee announced Hooker had a torn ACL and thanked the fifth-year senior transfer from Virginia Tech for being part of the Volunteers’ resurgence.

Hooker has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country and a leading Heisman Trophy contender as the Volunteers became a surprise entry into the College Football Playoff race.

He has thrown 27 touchdown passes and just two interceptions this season.