KNOXVILLE – If you think the selection committee made things tough on the Memphis Tigers, by any metric, that committee flat out shafted Tennessee.

Despite 11 quad wins, an SEC Tournament title and winning 15 of their last 17 games, the Vols were seeded third in the South region despite a resume worthy of a two seed. A resume much better than the likes of Duke, Auburn and Kentucky.

Tennessee went 3 and 1 against their two SEC rivals but sits a line below both the Tigers and Wildcats.

But now it’s time to move on.

Tennessee is peaking at the right time as the Vols get set to open tournament play Thursday in Indianapolis against the Longwood Lancers.

“We started the SEC play 2-3 and a lot of people doubted us but we, everybody in the locker room, coaches and players included, never held our heads down. We just came in and worked, each and every single day,,” said Vols forward Josiah-Jordan James. “We knew it was a long season. It’s just a daily grind here. I feel like we kept taking steps to get better. We still have a long way to go but that’s what led us to this point.”

Tennessee and Longwood tip off at 1:45 on Thursday in a game you can see right here on News Channel 3.