Vols’ Mays has transfer waiver denied by NCAA

KNOXVILLE — Disappointing news as Tennessee opened fall camp Monday in Knoxville.

Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt announcing that Georgia transfer Cade Mays has had his waiver to play immediately, denied by the NCAA.

That 23 players tested positive for COVID-19, most since the July fourth holiday.

Only a few remain in quarantine. The rest were on the field for what the Volunteers’ coach called a typical first day.

“To me, it looked like the first day of practice that you would see or that I’ve seen over the last 20 years,” said Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt. “See a lot of guys that are excited. Guys flying around. A lot of guys making mistakes but doing it full speed.”