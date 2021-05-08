Vols linebacker To’o To’o transferring to Crimson Tide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols standout linebacker Henry To’o To’o has announced he will be transferring to the University of Alabama.

To’o To’o, the Vols second-leading tackler in 2019, and leading tackler in 2020 entered the transfer portal on January 20.

The Vols are set to face the Crimson Tide on October 23, in Tuscaloosa.

Meanwhile, on April 27, Vols linebacker Quavaris Crouch announced he’s transferring to Michigan State.

Crouch totaled a combined 85 tackles for the Vols in his Freshman and Sophomore seasons.

