Vols linebacker arrested on drugs, weapons charges on campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols linebacker Kivon Bennett was arrested on weapons and drug charges in Knoxville on Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, Bennett was pulled over for speeding on Neyland Drive Tuesday morning, and when the officer made contact with him, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Bennett told the officer that there was marijuana in the vehicle and when asked if there was any weapons in the car, he told the officer that he had a Glock 17 under his driver’s seat.

Bennett is being charged with possession of a firearm with intent to go armed (dangerous felony), possession of schedule VI drugs with intent, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited from possessing a firearm under state/federal law.

Attorney Greg Isaacs released a statement on Tuesday regarding the arrest.

“Our firm has been retained to represent Kivon Bennett. We are in the process of conducting a parallel investigation regarding the facts and circumstances of Mr. Bennett’s original stop and his subsequent arrest,” the statement said.

According to the report, the officer found around 44.9 grams of marijuana, a black digital scale, 58 plastic baggies, one Glock 17 9MM handgun.