Vols’ Johnson joins Springer in declaring for the NBA Draft

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee freshman guard Keon Johnson says he’s declaring for the NBA draft and will sign with an agent.

He becomes the Vols’ second freshman to leave after one season.

Johnson announced his decision Wednesday on social media. He says he has been thinking, praying and consulting with family and coaches since Tennessee’s season ended in a first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament.

Jaden Springer declared for the draft last week.

Johnson started 17 games and was the second-leading scorer, averaging 11.3 points a game. Johnson scored a career-best 27 in a win at Kentucky in February.