Vols G Trey Smith drafted to Kansas City in the 6th round

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Kansas City Chiefs draft Vols guard Trey Smith at No. 226 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

2x First Team All-SEC.

2020 All-American.

2017 Freshman All-American.

2019 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year.#ChiefsKingdom, y'all got a good one. pic.twitter.com/ftMSOc4lsV — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) May 1, 2021

According to NFL.com, Henry Louis “Trey” Smith III has gone through much adversity since high school but continues to battle. His mother, Dorsetta, passed away from congestive heart failure when he was at the University School at Jackson in Tennessee. While there, he excelled on the gridiron, winning the Mr. Football Award twice and garnering a first-team All-American and top-10 overall recruit rating nationally. The Volunteers kept him in-state, and he received second-team All-SEC, Freshman All-American, and SEC All-Freshman recognition as a 12-game starter (eight at right guard, four at left tackle).

After the season, however, he was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs. Smith fought through that malady to return for the 2018 campaign but had to stop after seven starts at left tackle as doctors believed the clots had returned. However, additional study of those test results showed that doctors might have actually seen scar tissue from the previous clots. Smith worked hard in the offseason, losing 40 pounds, and he garnered 2019 first-team All-SEC honors after moving inside to left guard, where he started 12 of 13 games played.

He was a first-team all-conference selection again in 2020, starting all 11 games at left guard for the Volunteers. He received the Jason Witten Award for leadership on the field and community service off the field, as well as the Fritz Pollard Trophy for extraordinary courage and community values. He accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.