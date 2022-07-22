KNOXVILLE — The NCAA has charged Tennessee with 18 recruiting violations involving allegations of illegal cash, gifts and benefits given under fired football coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The school has 90 days to respond to the Level I violations.

Pruitt and nine others were fired for cause in January 2021 when an internal investigation found what the university chancellor called serious violations of NCAA rules. Chancellor Donde Plowman had said Pruitt was responsible for overseeing the football program.

Tennessee has been conducting an internal investigation since a tip in November 2020 about alleged recruiting violations.

Also fired were two assistants and seven members of the recruiting and support staff.