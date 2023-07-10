DENVER, Co – For the third time in the last four years, Tennessee baseball had a player selected in the first round of the MLB Draft, as pitcher Chase Dollander was taken with the No. 9 overall pick by the Colorado Rockies on Sunday night.

Dollander became the 19th first-round pick in program history and the fourth under head coach Tony Vitello and his staff, including the second pitcher to go in the first round during that time, joining Garrett Crochet (No. 11 in 2020).

No Tennessee player has been drafted higher than Dollander during Vitello’s tenure, as the Georgia native became the first Vol picked in the top 10 since Nick Senzel went No. 2 overall in 2016. Dollander is also the highest-drafted pitcher straight out of college in program history.