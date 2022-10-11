KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – For all the talk about Tennessee’s vaunted offense, and rightfully so as the number one offense in all of college football, it’s the play of UT’s defense that should have Vols fans excited that this could finally be the year.

The year Tennessee snaps that 15-game losing streak to Alabama.

That defense is peaking at the right time as they are coming off their best game of the season at LSU.

Tennessee held the Tigers to just 13 points while racking up five sacks and nine tackles for loss.

Pretty impressive, unless you ask Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner.

He wants more, especially against the Tide.

“One thing I always tell the guys. There’s three things that don’t lie. That’s the film, that’s the mirror, and that’s the Bible,” Garner said. “When they sit there and look at that film, no matter what they tell me, what they tell their parents, the film don’t lie. So we have to continue to improve.

Garner is also preparing his players for what’s ahead come Saturday.

“When you’re playing an opponent like Alabama and Coach Saban, it doesn’t matter who he loses from a player’s standpoint or from a coach’s standpoint. They’re sort of like a Mercedes Benz plant. You know, that assembly line, everything that rolls off of it is a high-quality product.”

The Vols and Crimson Tide kick off Saturday at 2:30.