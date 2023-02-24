KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello has been suspended for three games, a university spokesperson announced Friday.

The manager of the third-ranked Volunteers will miss the three-game home series against Dayton. A Tennessee spokesperson said in a statement Friday that the university and Vitello are working with the NCAA to address a violation in the program and will provide an update Monday.

“The University and Coach Vitello are working collaboratively with the NCAA to address a violation in the program. Coach Vitello will be suspended for this weekend’s series, with Josh Elander serving as acting head coach, and we will provide an update on Monday. Coach Vitello has acknowledged his mistake and accepted full responsibility. We appreciate his cooperation in the process and his dedication to do right by the student-athletes in the Tennessee baseball program. NCAA bylaws prohibit additional comment or details. The University will continue to emphasize—to all staff—the imperative of leading with honesty and integrity.” Statement from University of Tennessee Athletics

Associate head coach Josh Elander will serve as acting head coach during the suspension. Vitello could return Tuesday when Tennessee hosts Charleston Southern.

Tennessee dropped their first two games of the season during the MLB Desert Invitational against Arizona and Grand Canyon University before winning their last three games.

After a record-setting 2022 season that saw SEC Regular Season and SEC Tournament titles, the Vols entered 2023 ranked No. 2 in five of the six major college baseball polls and a program-record seven preseason All-Americans.