KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – It’s been a rough couple of days for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.

First having to cancel their last real, marquee game of the season after Tyler Harris and Landers Nolley tested positive for COVID Saturday in Nashville.

Hardaway then had to step back his comments that 90% of his players were vaccinated.

We now know that is not accurate and that poses the biggest issue to Penny and this Tiger program.

What top tier team wants to play against a Tiger team with vaccination concerns?

While Hardaway still wants to find a way to reschedule the Tennessee game, this season, Vols coach Rick Barnes is having none of it.

Barnes does not want to put his team at risk. He says 15 of the Vols’ 17 players are vaccinated and today, Barnes reiterated what he said on Saturday inside Bridgestone Arena, UT won’t be playing Memphis this season.

Barnes also took another shot at Penny and the Tigers over what happened this past weekend.

“We’re not going to risk scheduling a team we know has many unvaccinated players. That would be irresponsible on our part. It could happen again,” Barnes said. “We’re going to play. Because we know in the SEC, you either play or you forfeit. I can only tell you this. If we only would’ve had four guys that were not able to play in that situation, if we’ve got seven guys, we would get somebody out of the student body if we had to.”