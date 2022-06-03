KNOXVILLE — Even without his star catcher, Blade Tidwell made it look easy Friday night on Rocky Top.

Tidwell gave up just three hits in 7 2/3 shutout innings, backed by the Vols five home runs in a 10-0 win over Alabama State.

Jordan Beck hit two Tennessee’s homers as the Volunteers try to become the first number one overall seed to win the College World Series since the Miami Hurricanes did it, way back in 1999.

Tennessee (54-7), which has won nine straight, will play Campbell on Saturday.

Alabama State (34-24) will play an elimination game against Georgia Tech.

Tony Vitello said after the game that Russell was sick leaving him doubtful for the winner’s bracket game against the Camels, a 15-8 winner over Georgia Tech to open play in the Knoxville Regional.