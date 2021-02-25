Voice of the Redbirds Steve Selby steps away from the microphone for the final time

MEMPHIS — He has been the only man to work every game for the Memphis Redbirds since the team moved into Autozone Park but after 34 years in baseball, calling over 4000 games, radio play by play announcer Steve Selby is stepping down.

The voice of the Redbirds for the past 20 years announcing his retirement today and boy, has he seen and called it all.

From Pujols’ walk-off home run in 2000 through four division championships and a Triple-A National title, Selby became synonymous with the Redbirds, calling many of those 4000 games, by himself, in the booth behind home plate.

“On a night you’re losing 13 to 2 in the third inning, it’s a tough thing to do. If you’ve had some rough travel then it’s hard to do,” said Redbirds longtime radio play by play man Steve Selby. “Most times, you get the adrenaline going just like the ballplayers do. You’re excited. You’re amped up. When a good play is made or a long home run, it makes it all alright. It’s your job though. It’s nothing to nothing every night when you sit down to start.”

I have dropped the mic for the final time as I have retired from the Redbirds. It's been a great 34 years. Thanks to all who made the trip a smooth ride. See you at AZP! — Steve Selby (@SelbyRedbirds) February 25, 2021

The Redbirds plan to honor Selby sometime this season.

“From Albert Pujols to Jack Flaherty, four league championships, a Triple-A National Championship, and so many memorable nights at AutoZone Park, Steve’s voice will forever be linked to Redbirds history,” said Redbirds President Craig Unger. “Steve has been the soundtrack of summer for a generation of baseball fans. We wish him the best in retirement.”

