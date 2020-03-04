Viral basketball student manager ‘Snacks’ named conference player of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student manager for Jackson State University’s basketball team went viral after entering a game for the first time ever and knocking down a deep three-pointer.

And the shot just keeps getting bigger.

BREAKING NEWS: @GoJSUTigers deep range shooter Thomas “Snacks” Lee (@BigHomie_Tom) has been named #SWACMBB Player of the Week. The Jackson, Miss. native leads the league in social media views and is a legitimate scoring threat from virtually anywhere on the court #SWACHoops pic.twitter.com/xmY02y9oKq — Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) March 4, 2020

The Southwestern Athletic Conference named Thomas “Snacks” Lee as the conference’s player of the week.

CBS Sports reported Lee entered the team’s game March 2 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff with about two minutes left in the game, as Jackson State played all its seniors en route to a 76-56 win.

Lee missed some three-point shots, but he made his chance count with only seconds left, CBS Sports reported. He hit a deep three-pointer, holding his follow-through, and the crowd erupted in cheers.

Lee shared the moment on Twitter with a note, “Never let anybody tell you what you ‘can’t’ do Stay Down and wait for your moment.”

The SWAC announced Lee as its player of the week on Wednesday.

The shot made Lee an overnight viral star, amassing millions of views on social media.

NBA star Kevin Durant saw the shot on Twitter and gave a shout-out to Lee.

I see u snipe….🖤 https://t.co/OEYAo3sjAm — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 3, 2020