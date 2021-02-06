VFL Peyton Manning announced to Class of 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — To no one’s surprise, Vol for life Peyton Manning is now officially a Hall of Famer.

Saturday, The Sheriff, was announced to the class of 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

From 1994 to 1997 the Tennessee Volunteers were graced by the presence of No. 16, Peyton Manning.

According to UT Athletics, he finished his career with 39 wins and six losses, and stood as the Southeastern Conference’s all-time career passing leader with 11,201 yards.

Manning’s career with the Vols

89 career touchdowns

33 school records, seven SEC records, and two NCAA passing records

Won the: National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award, the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, the Johnny Unitas Award, and the “Best College Player” ESPY Award

Consensus first-team All-American

Manning in the NFL

No. 1 pick in the 1998 NFL Draft (Indianapolis Colts)

71,940 passing yards, 539 touchdowns

13 seasons with the Colts, four seasons with the Denver Broncos

14-time Pro Bowler

7-time All Pro

5-time MVP

2005 Waler Payton Man of the Year

2006 Suber Bowl MVP

2012 NFL AP Comeback Player of the Year

Congratulations to one of the best to ever do it.