MEMPHIS – After losing Frank Haith to Texas, Penny Hardaway wasted no time in adding another big name for his lead assistant role, and it’s a name pretty familiar in these parts.

Former Mississippi State coach Rick Stansbury is joining Hardaway’s staff after 21 years and over 400 wins as a college head coach. He also led his teams to the postseason 13 times in those 21 years.

Stansbury comes to Memphis after spending the last seven seasons as head coach at Western Kentucky.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to work for Coach Hardaway and to be a part of his staff and the University of Memphis,” said Stansbury. “Coach Hardaway is one of the greatest players to ever play the game and an NBA legend. As a player whose goal is to get to the NBA, it is a special opportunity to play for and learn from one of the greatest players of all time.

“Following an NIT championship with back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances the last two years, Coach Hardaway is establishing himself as one of the best coaches in the country. With Coach Hardaway, the tradition, the city, and fan support, the University of Memphis has everything needed to compete for a national championship. I’m thankful and blessed to be part of the University of Memphis basketball program.”

Hardaway is also pretty excited to add another veteran and former head coach to his staff.

“I’ve known Coach Stansbury for years, so the opportunity to have him join our staff is a special moment,” said Hardaway. “I’ve always had a mutual respect for him, whether it was bouncing ideas off him or battling it out for a recruit.

“His history as a coach and the experience he brings to the table at this level is second to none. He will make a big impact on our student-athletes and within our program.”