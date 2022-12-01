MEMPHIS – Tigers Athletic Director Laird Veatch and the U of M, sticking with head coach Ryan Silverfield.

After a second straight 6 and 6 season, leaving many Tiger fans disappointed at the future and trajectory of the program, Silverfield will get a fourth year as Tigers head coach.

In an email to boosters on Thursday, Veatch said that while he remains optimistic about the direction of the program, just reaching a ninth straight bowl game, the minimum standard according to Silverfield, is not enough.

“Our shared goal and expectation remain for Memphis to be the top program in our conference and compete annually on the national stage. Just okay is not okay,” Veatch said in the statement.

To that end, Veatch said he expects Silverfield to make the specific and necessary adjustments to turn many of the close losses this year… into wins. The Tigers lost four games by less than a touchdown, blowing double digit leads in two of those losses.