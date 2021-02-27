Vanderbilt wins 3rd SEC game despite missing 2 star players

Vanderbilt’s Jordan Wright (4) shoots over Mississippi’s Romello White (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trey Thomas scored 14 points, Clevon Brown made two free throws with 10.4 seconds left for a two-possession lead and short-handed Vanderbilt beat Mississippi 75-70 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Vanderbilt was without its top two leading scorers in Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu, who combine for 35.5 points per game. Despite that, The Commodores’ bench outscored the Rebels 39-4 to help avoid losing another close SEC game.

McBride and Maxwell Evans each added 13 points for Vanderbilt. Jordan Wright had 12 points and five assists, and D.J. Harvey scored 10. Vandy closed the first half on an 11-3 run for a 34-32 lead.

Shuler scored 25 points for Mississippi.