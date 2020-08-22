Vanderbilt suspends football activities after positive COVID-19 tests

In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason, center, runs onto the field with his team before its opening game of the NCAA college football season, against Middle Tennessee, in Nashville, Tenn. New Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner has extended the contract for coach Derek Mason after the Commodores reached a second bowl game in three seasons. Turner also announced Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, extensions for men’s golf coach Scott Limbaugh and bowling coach John Williamson.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt football had to pause its football activities on Friday after players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Commodores canceled practice on Friday morning after the team completed a few practices during the preseason this week. Vanderbilt did not announce the exact number of positive cases or specify whether it was players, coaches, or support staff that tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We temporarily paused football activities and canceled Friday morning’s practice after being made aware of a small number of positive COVID-19 test results within our program,” the school said in a statement.

The Commodores are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 26 at Texas A&M

Here is the full statement from Vanderbilt: