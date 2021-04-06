Vanderbilt fires women’s basketball coach Stephanie White

File-This Feb. 17, 2020, file photo shows Vanderbilt coach Stephanie White communicating with players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Vanderbilt has fired White after five seasons and a 46-83 record. Athletic director Candice Lee announced Tuesday, April 6, 2021, that White will not return. Lee thanked White and her staff for helping the players navigate the challenges during the coronavirus pandemic over the past year. “As I continued my evaluation of the program, I ultimately concluded that change is needed at this time,” Lee said in a statement. “I wish Stephanie and her family the best.” (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has fired women’s basketball coach Stephanie White after five seasons and a 46-83 record.

Athletic director Candice Lee announced Tuesday that White will not return. Lee thanked White and her staff for helping navigate the challenges during the coronavirus pandemic over the past year. Lee says she ultimately concluded change is needed after continuing to evaluate the program.

A search for her replacement starts immediately. White went 13-54 in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt opted out this season after a 4-4 start and 0-3 in the SEC in a decision announced Jan. 18. They had dealt with three cancellations with two SEC games postponed.