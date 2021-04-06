Vanderbilt fires women’s basketball coach Stephanie White

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has fired women’s basketball coach Stephanie White after five seasons and a 46-83 record.
Athletic director Candice Lee announced Tuesday that White will not return. Lee thanked White and her staff for helping navigate the challenges during the coronavirus pandemic over the past year. Lee says she ultimately concluded change is needed after continuing to evaluate the program.
A search for her replacement starts immediately. White went 13-54 in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt opted out this season after a 4-4 start and 0-3 in the SEC in a decision announced Jan. 18. They had dealt with three cancellations with two SEC games postponed.