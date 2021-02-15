Valanciunas records double-double; Grizzlies beat Kings

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) blocks the shot of Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 25 points and had 13 rebounds to offset a late technical foul and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Sacramento Kings 124-110.

Ja Morant added 16 points and 10 assists despite a rough shooting night. Dillon Brooks scored 22 points and Kyle Anderson had 17 points and six rebounds for Memphis, which had lost five of six.

Two days after blowing a 20-point, first-quarter lead and losing to the Lakers, the Grizzlies built another early advantage and withstood a late run by the Kings.