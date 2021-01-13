MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 16 rebounds, Grayson Allen scored a season-high 20 off the bench and the Memphis Grizzlies came back to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-107.
Memphis went on a 14-0 run and outscored Minnesota 38-17 in the fourth quarter to win its third straight game. The Grizzlies’ bench outscored the Timberwolves’ reserves 50-21. Malik Beasley had 28 points for Minnesota.
D’Angelo Russell added 25 and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds.
- Family holds vigil for man gunned down during ice cream run
- Valanciunas leads Grizzlies to 118-107 win over Timberwolves
- Big 1st half leads LSU to easy win over Razorbacks
- Are $2k stimulus checks coming? Biden likely to unveil plan Thursday
- Bruce Willis kicked out of store for ‘refusing’ to wearing mask