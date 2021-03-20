Valanciunas, Brooks lead Grizzlies past Warriors, 111-103

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas and Dillon Brooks scored 19 points each, Valanciunas added 15 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 111-103 on Saturday night, splitting the two-game set between the teams.
Brandon Clarke added 16 points, and Ja Morant had 14 points and eight assists, including six points in Memphis’ closing 10-3 run. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 26 points, connecting on 10 of 21 shots. Andrew Wiggins, who had 40 in Golden State’s 116-103 victory Friday night, added with 20.
The Warriors, already short-handed without guard Stephen Curry and frontline players James Wiseman and Eric Pascall, were dealt another setback with the absence of Kevon Looney