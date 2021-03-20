Valanciunas, Brooks lead Grizzlies past Warriors, 111-103

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and center Jonas Valanciunas in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas and Dillon Brooks scored 19 points each, Valanciunas added 15 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 111-103 on Saturday night, splitting the two-game set between the teams.

Brandon Clarke added 16 points, and Ja Morant had 14 points and eight assists, including six points in Memphis’ closing 10-3 run. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 26 points, connecting on 10 of 21 shots. Andrew Wiggins, who had 40 in Golden State’s 116-103 victory Friday night, added with 20.

The Warriors, already short-handed without guard Stephen Curry and frontline players James Wiseman and Eric Pascall, were dealt another setback with the absence of Kevon Looney