UT Martin announces death of head basketball coach

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin announced the death of men’s basketball coach Anthon Stewart. He was 50 years old.

A cause of death was not released by the school. CBS News reported Stewart was found dead Sunday and the team was notified late Sunday afternoon.

“We are stunned to hear this tragic news,” Skyhawk athletic director Kurt McGuffin said. “Coach Stewart was a true leader to every one of the young men he coached. He emphasized the meaning of a college degree and instilled professionalism in each of his student-athletes. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

“What I will remember most about Coach Stewart was his focus in developing our young men to be leaders in their community, leaders in the workforce and leaders in their homes,” UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver said. “He always stressed the development of the entire person, well beyond athletics.”

Stewart began his career at UT Martin in 2014 signing on as the associate head coach under Heath Schroyer. He was tapped to lead the team during the 2016-2017 season, leading them to win the Ohio Valley Conference West Division championship. They also advanced to the OVC Tournament championship game.