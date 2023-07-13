OAKLAND, CA. – Memphis 901 FC finally snapped their two match losing streak.

Finally scored a goal for the first time since late June.

But that’s not why the United Soccer League is looking into their 1-1 draw with the Oakland Roots Wednesday night.

Early in the second half, 901 FC Goal keeper Bill Hamid and Oakland’s Dariusz Formella got into a bit of a shoving match.

A war of words ensued when the incident escalated a bit after an alleged racial slur was hurled at Hamid.

Both sides… not happy.

This led to multiple conversations between referees, coaches and league officials on site.

No cards were given. No one was ejected and no comment from Memphis 901 FC except to say the league is investigating the incident.