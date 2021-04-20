USL announces playoff format for 2021 season

MEMPHIS — As Ben Pirrman and Memphis 901FC continue their preseason work, the United Soccer League announcing Tuesday what the postseason would look like.

The top four teams in each division, for a total of 16 teams, earning a spot in the single elimination playoffs.

A tough task for Memphis as its division is loaded but for a team starting it’s third season, even one that’s struggled in its first two years, making the postseason remains the goal in 2021.

“We have sort of these bench mark goals that we want to sort of hit as we created the club. One, we hit the first year when we played an MLS opponent in the Open Cup,” said Memphis 901 FC President Craig Unger. “The other goal that we’ve wanted to make the playoffs. First you have to make the playoffs and then you can win. Not that those two things have to happen in separate years but the first goal is, we need to get this club to make the playoffs.”