University of Memphis to ease capacity restrictions at Liberty Bowl for game against UCF

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis will be easing capacity restrictions at its next home game against UCF after the Shelby County Health Department announced a new health directive Tuesday.

The Shelby County Health Department reissued guidelines Tuesday allowing for venues to seat sports fans six feet apart instead of 12.

For the University of Memphis, this means they will be able to increase attendance from 4,500 at the home opener to nearly 12,000 when the Tigers take on the UCF Knights on October 17.

“We’d like to thank our partners at the Shelby County Health Department for keeping the health and safety of our Memphis community at the center of every conversation,” said Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch. “Their approach has been pragmatic and thoughtful, with truly the best interest of our citizens at heart. I’m excited to increase Liberty Bowl capacity and safely welcome more Tiger fans for our upcoming game against UCF on Saturday, Oct. 17. I can’t wait to have more fans in attendance contributing to the game-day environment for our student-athletes during such an important matchup in our season.

Season ticket holders who donated their tickets will be reseated with the new guildelines in mind. There will also be a number of single-game tickets available for each game. Those tickets will go on sale Friday, October 9.

Tailgating is still prohibited and face masks will still need to be worn at all times while inside Liberty Bowl Stadium.