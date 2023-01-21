CINCINNATI – Unbeaten at home, the Memphis Tigers have had their problems away from FedExForum.

Something they are hoping to change Sunday afternoon when the U of M travels to Cincinnati to take on the rival Bearcats, a team that sits second in the AAC standings.

A team Penny Hardaway is very familiar with. Both as a player and a coach.

Cincinnati beat Hardaway four times on its way to the Final Four back in 1992.

But Hardaway, the coach, has beaten the Bearcats in four of the last five meetings, looking for a fourth straight ‘W’ in the series on Sunday where the Tigers will take on former teammate Landers Nolley, now the Bearcats leading scorer.

“For me, Cincinnati has been a thorn in my side my entire career, as a player and as a coach. We’ve gotten the best of those guys the last couple of years up there. They’re going to be roaring to go. They’re going to be ready. You know, they got Landers now and he’s got, you know, this game circled on his calendar,” Hardaway said. “They’re playing good, really good basketball. We have to win on the road. I think good teams find a way to win on the road. We’re finding a way to win now, but good teams win on the road. We’re taking care of home but now we’ve got to be road warriors as well.”

Tip time for Tigers and Bearcats is Sunday at noon.