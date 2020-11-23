University of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, several others test positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee’s men’s basketball program has paused all team activities after several people, including head coach Rick Barnes, tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
According to the athletic department, all coaches, student athletes, team managers and support staff undergo coronavirus testing three times a week. On Sunday, some of the tests returned positive results.
Everyone is now getting retested, the university said Monday.
The men’s basketball team was scheduled to begin play November 25 during the Volunteer Classic.
