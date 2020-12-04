University of Mississippi football program suspends team activities due to positive COVID-19 cases

American Football – First and goal – Close up of football inches from the goal line

OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Mississippi football program has declared a seven-day suspension of team activities due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases.

The decision was made after a discussion with the Mississippi State Department of Health and with the best interest of the student athletes, coaching staff and support staff in mind, the athletics department said.

Team activities will be suspended until at least Wednesday, December 9.

The Rebels were scheduled to play LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on December 5, but that game has been postponed. A new date has not been announced.