University of Mississippi cancels opening men’s basketball tournament, game with Memphis Tigers

OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Mississippi has canceled its opening men’s basketball tournament and the scheduled game with the Memphis Tigers due to the pandemic.

According to the athletic department, the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic was scheduled to be played November 25 to 27. The tournament was canceled early Monday morning due to positive COVID-19 tests within the basketball program.

The match up against Memphis – which was scheduled for December 5 – was also canceled as all team activities have been suspended until December 7.

The news comes just a couple of days after coach Kermit Davis tested positive for COVID-19. According to CBS Sports, Davis immediately went into isolation at his home after getting the results Tuesday.

The Universityof Mississippi is now scheduled to begin the season on Decmeber 12 hosting UNCW.