MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis football team announced its 2023 schedule on Tuesday.

With a total of 12 games, the Tigers will host six at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, play at a neutral site against Missouri, and play five road games.

The schedule is below:

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Bethune-Cookman

Saturday, Sept. 9 – at Arkansas State

Thursday, Sept. 14 – Navy*

Saturday, Sept. 23 – vs. Missouri (St. Louis, Mo.)

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Boise State

Friday, Oct. 13 – Tulane*

Saturday, Oct. 21 – at UAB*

Saturday, Oct. 28 – at North Texas*

Saturday, Nov. 4 – USF*

Saturday, Nov. 11 – at Charlotte*

Saturday, Nov. 18 – SMU*

Friday, Nov. 24 or Saturday, Nov. 25 – at Temple*

Saturday, Dec. 2 – American Football Championship

Memphis Athletics has launched the “I’m Committed” ticket renewal campaign for the 2023-24 season. Committed season ticket holders will receive access to special events, opportunities and recognitions. The commitment deadline for 2023 football renewals is April 1.