University of Memphis announces game day information for 2020 football season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers football program plans to kick off its season on Sept. 5., and the school announced its game day information for the 2020 season.

This year’s Tigers season will be very different from previous seasons. Nevertheless, the Memphis football program is glad they are at least having a season, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the University of Memphis rolled out its game day information for fans who plan on attending games this season.

Here are the new changes for this year’s football season according to the press release sent via the University of Memphis:

Seating will be based on the 12 feet of social distancing scenario.

Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) shall be required at all times for entry, exit and movement throughout the stadium grounds, including stadium seating, parking lots, concourses, bathrooms and concession stands. Fans must adhere to social distancing requirements while on stadium grounds.

for entry, exit and movement throughout the stadium grounds, including stadium seating, parking lots, concourses, bathrooms and concession stands. Fans must adhere to social distancing requirements while on stadium grounds. Memphis is moving to a digital ticketing platform for the 2020 season. This change will allow for a touchless entry to the game. Specific details, including instructions on digital ticket management, are available at www.gotigersgo.com/feature/2020football. Exact seat locations will be sent to fans the week of each home game.

Tiger Lane, Gold Lot and Silver Lots are reserved parking lots and fans must have a printed pass for these lots. Striped, Pink, Red and Tan Lots are general admission and fans will be asked to show their digital game ticket to access the parking area. Parking will open two hours before kickoff. There is no charge for parking and single-game parking is not available.

Tailgating and overnight parking will not be permitted in any lots on the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium grounds.

To equally distribute the number of guests per entrance, minimize foot traffic around the venue and mitigate opportunities for guests to congregate, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium will be divided into four quadrants based on entry gate (Gates 1, 3, 4 and 6). Each quadrant has all seating sections assigned to that entry gate and each has dedicated restrooms and concession stands available for use. Fans are required to enter gates designated on their tickets and must adhere to social distancing protocols when entering and exiting the stadium.

Fans will also be given a suggested entrance time and game tickets will only scan at the proper entrance gate for the ticket seating location.

for the ticket seating location. Stadium gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff, and fans will not be permitted to move between quadrants.

All concession stands will be CASHLESS , accepting only credit and debit cards. All products at concession stands will be served in closed containers and all drinks will be bottled. Each stand, whether food or beverage, will offer 3-4 menu items.

, accepting only credit and debit cards. All products at concession stands will be served in closed containers and all drinks will be bottled. Each stand, whether food or beverage, will offer 3-4 menu items. Premium areas will look significantly different and access to these areas will be limited to certain times and will have limited mobility.

There is the potential to allow more fans into games as the season goes on, but that is based upon their ability to abide by the regulations.

The school is asking for fans’ cooperation and patience and said violators of the mask and tailgating policies may be removed and future privileges could be revoked.

Memphis will play host to Arkansas St. on Saturday, Sept. 5. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.