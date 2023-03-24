MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Katrina Merriweather, the University of Memphis Women’s Basketball Head coach has resigned, as of Friday.

The following statement has been provided by University of Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch:

“Earlier today, head women’s basketball coach Katrina Merriweather informed athletic department leadership and our team that she will be resigning to take a position at another institution. Coach Merriweather has been transparent with us throughout the process over recent days, and she arrived at her decision despite our significant efforts to retain her. She also indicated that this decision was entirely independent from the circumstances surrounding the end of our season. The process of identifying the next leader for Memphis Tiger Women’s Basketball will begin immediately.

“We anticipate strong national interest in the opportunity due in part to the significant progress Coach Merriweather and our student-athletes achieved, as well as the ongoing investments we have made in recent years and the tremendous support of Tiger Nation. As displayed with sold-out crowds at our WNIT games last week, Memphis is one of the great basketball cities in America. We look forward to identifying our next leader and continuing our rise to national prominence in women’s basketball. We thank Coach Merriweather and her staff and wish them all the best.”

In just two seasons with the Tigers, Merriweather turned around a struggling Memphis program, leading the Tigers to the Women’s NIT Super 16 for the first time since 1999.

Merriweather won 38 games in her two years at the U of M.

The good news for Memphis is that it won’t be facing Merriweather and Cincinnati as conference rivals next year as the Bearcats are bolting to the Big XII.

Veatch also said Merriweather’s decision to resign had nothing to do with what happened Thursday night when star guard Jamirah Shutes was charged with assault after punching a Bowling Green player during the handshake line following the Tigers season-ending 73-60 loss.