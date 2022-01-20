MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Memphis Tigers have a new offensive coordinator.

Ryan Silverfield announced the addition of Tim Cramsey, who is joining the U of M after spending the last four seasons as the offensive coordinator at Marshall.

“We are very excited to welcome Coach Cramsey to our football program,” Silverfield remarked. “He brings a great amount of experience as a successful offensive coordinator to Memphis.”

This past season under Cramsey, the Thundering Herd ranked 16th in the nation in total offense at 456.8 yards per game and 18th in passing offense at 294.4 yards a contest. Marshall scored over 40 points on four occasions in 2021 and eclipsed the 30-point mark seven times, earning a berth to the New Orleans Bowl.

“My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Memphis Football program,” Cramsey said. “I appreciate Coach Silverfield for the opportunity and look forward to being a part of the program. I’m excited to work with the rest of the staff to continue the winning tradition at Memphis. Go Tigers!”

In 2021 under Cramsey, Marshall running back Rasheen Ali earned Freshman All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), as well as First-Team All-Conference USA accolades after leading the nation in rushing touchdowns (23), scoring (11.5), total points scored (150) and total touchdowns (25). He also ranked 10th in the NCAA in rushing yards with 1.401 on the year.

Quarterback Grant Wells finished 15th in the nation in passing yards in 2021 under Cramsey with 3,532 on the year, good for 10th all-time on Marshall’s single-season list.

In 2020, he mentored Wells, who earned Conference USA’s Freshman of the Year honor. The first team All-Conference signal-caller was named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week three times last season and was the Manning Award National QB of the Week following his 363-yard, 5 TD performance vs. Middle Tennessee. Wells completed 61 percent of his passes for league-bests of 2,091 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns. His 18 TD passes ranked third among the FBS freshmen and he placed second in the conference in total offense at 226.5 yards per game.



In 2019, his offensive unit was one of the most prolific rushing attacks in the Group of Five, resulting in running back Brenden Knox being named Conference USA’s Most Valuable Player after amassing 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.



In his first season, he mentored redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Green, who had one of the best statistical seasons by a Marshall QB in his first collegiate action. Green completed 187 passes on 330 attempts for 2,459 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Georgia native, who was the Conference USA Co-Freshman of the Year, ranks third in program history for completions by a freshman QB, third in attempts, second in passing yards and tied for second in passing touchdowns. Overall, this Marshall team produced three players on the top 20 list in all-purpose yards per game for a career. After two seasons, running back Tyler King is averaging 98.9 all-purpose yards per game, which ranks No. 11 in school history. Keion Davis is No. 13 on that list (92.9) and Tyre Brady is No. 19 (81.6).



Prior to Marshall, Cramsey was at Sam Houston State University, where he served in the same capacity during the 2017 season. That year, the Bearkats led the nation (FCS) in scoring offense (43.3), passing offense (362.7), total offense (538.1) and first downs (365). He coached quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe, who was named the Walter Payton Award winner (top offensive player in FCS), ADA Offensive Player of the year and a consensus all-American. In all, SHSU’s offense boasted eight all-Southland Conference players, including the league’s Offensive Player of the Year (wide receiver Davion Davis).



Cramsey has been an offensive coordinator for each of the past 13 seasons (also Nevada-2016, Montana State-2013-15, FIU-2012 and New Hampshire-2009-11) and has coached quarterbacks for the last 14 (also the 2008 season at UNH). He started as the Wildcats’ tight ends/fullbacks coach in 2003 and coached three seasons before moving to running backs in 2006 and 2007.



He began his coaching career as a high school assistant for two years following a four-year career (1994-97) at New Hampshire as a quarterback/longsnapper.