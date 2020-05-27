University of Memphis to reopen for athletics June 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis athletics will reopen for business June 6.

That announcement was made by Tigers’ Athletic Director Laird Veatch on Wednesday.

It’s a phase-in plan with Phase Zero starting on June 6 for limited athletic department staff, football staff and football players.

Safety remains the school’s top priority with screening, physicals, acclimation and testing before Tigers can return to practice.

“The safety and well being of you and everyone around you will be our absolute top priority,” said Veatch in a message to the U of M’s student athletes. “First of all, you will see that we’re going to be returning you in phases over the next several weeks. We just can’t bring everybody back at once and we’re doing that because we have to manage our resources, our staff, equipment, testing resources, etc. It’s just the best way to keep you safe. Secondly, how this all goes ultimately depends on you. How you commit to doing the right things both on campus and off campus will ultimately depend on how this goes for all of us.”