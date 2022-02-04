MEMPHIS – What better way to warm up from these frigid conditions than by taking in a Tigers game…for free.

The University of Memphis is giving out one free ticket per person for Saturday night’s game against UCF.

The giveaway will begin inside the Grand Lobby at FedExForum when the doors open at 6. Tip-off is set for 7 o’clock.

“We hope all of Memphis is safe after the challenging winter weather this week,” said Tigers Athletic Director Laird Veatch. “We are glad we can offer a bit of a break and some entertainment Saturday night. FedExForum will be nice and warm, and what better way to spend a Saturday night than by watching basketball with Tiger Nation.”