MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a successful nonconference run where the Tigers went 10-3 which included 4-1 against the SEC.

The U of M turns its attention to conference play tomorrow, tipping off AAC play against South Florida and the return of a very familiar face to Memphis.

Memphian and former Cordova star Tyler Harris is back at the Forum, coming in leading the bulls in scoring at over 15 points a game.

Harris started all 13 games in his first season with South Florida.

This, after a productive three years in the blue and gray of his hometown tigers, helping lead Memphis back to the NCAA tournament last year.

But this offseason, Harris was part of a mass exodus from the Tiger program.

On his way out the door, Harris also said it was not his decision to leave the Tigers.

Now he’s back, on the opposite bench, with the fifth all-time high in Memphis history for three pointers made.

“Ty (Tyler Harris) is a prideful guy. He’s a really good player. He wanted to be here. My whole entire mindset was on, for me, to kind of get the program in a position where I was very comfortable, mentally,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “There was no knock on anybody. I think everybody’s doing well. Tyler is doing well at South Florida. I’m still a fan. It just to me, this is how in happened. Knowing how good a player he is, we know we got our hands full because he wants to come back and have a good game, I’m sure.”

“We got to make sure we’re aware of where he is at all times on the floor. He can get hot at any any moment and, you know, he can shoot,” said Tigers forward DeAndre Williams. “So we just got to be aware of him and the hot guys on the floor and make sure we take them out.”

Tigers and Bulls tip off at the Forum, Thursday at 7.






