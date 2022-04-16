MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers senior guard Tyler Harris is entering the transfer portal, according to a post on social media.

The post read, “In life there are several choices and decisions you have to make, this one was not mines, but many doors close for a reason.”

In life there are several choices and decisions you have to make, this one was not mines, but many doors close for a reason. First Ncaa tourney in 8 years, 5th all time shooter, 1000 points. Im All Memphis 4L! thank you Tiger Nation, I hope I touched every fan in a positive way〽️ pic.twitter.com/pLCHxzACd3 — Tyler Harris®️ (@iamyoungty1) April 16, 2022

Harris say minutes in all 33 games this season for the Tigers, averaging 8.8 points a game. His 55 3-pointers made placed him fifth in the program history.

The 5’9″ guard spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at the U of M before transferring to Iowa State. In his debut season, he earned a spot on the American Athletic Conference’s All-Freshman Team and set a school record for 3-pointers made by a freshman with 79.