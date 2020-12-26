Two Tigers take the court on one of the NBA’s biggest days…Christmas Day

Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa (5) defends against New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

It was quite a Christmas Day for a couple of former Memphis Tigers on one of the biggest days on the NBA calender.

James Wiseman became the fourth youngest player in NBA history to start on Christmas Day.

Precious Achiuwa had a career day in his Christmas Day run in Miami.

Achiuwa scored 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting, helping the Miami Heat knock off Zion Williamson and the Pelicans 111-98.

Wiseman had his second strong game for the Warriors. After scoring 19 points in his NBA debut, Wiseman had 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks in his second straight start, a second straight loss for Golden State, 138-99 in Milwaukee. Wiseman was also 3 of 4 from three-point range.