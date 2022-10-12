MEMPHIS — A pair of Memphis Tigers were selected first team All-AAC today by the league’s head coaches and the Tigers were picked to finish second as the conference announced its preseason honors on Wednesday.

Memphis trails only Houston in the preseason coaches poll and DeAndre Williams and Kendric Davis make up 40% on the first team selections with the U of M, the only school to have two players make the top team.

Davis comes to Memphis as the reigning AAC Player of the Year but not the pick as Preseason Player of the Year. That honor goes to Houston’s Marcus Sasser.

Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars also garnered 10 of the possible 11 first place votes in the preseason poll.

2022-23 American Athletic Conference Preseason Honors

Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Houston (10) 100 2. Memphis (1) 87 3. Cincinnati 82 4. Tulane 74 5. Temple 66 6. UCF 51 7. SMU 43 8. Wichita State 35 9. South Florida 33 10. Tulsa 21 11. East Carolina 13



Preseason Player of the Year

Marcus Sasser, Houston



Preseason Rookie of the Year

Jarace Walker, Houston*



Preseason All-Conference First Team

Marcus Sasser, Sr., G, Houston*

Kendric Davis, Sr., G, Memphis*

DeAndre Williams, Sr. F, Memphis

Damian Dunn, R-So., G, Temple

Jalen Cook, So., G, Tulane*



Preseason All-Conference Second Team

David DeJulius, Gr., G, Cincinnati

Jamal Shead, Jr., G, Houston

Khalif Battle, R-So., G, Temple

Kevin Cross, Jr., F, Tulane

Jaylen Forbes, Jr., G, Tulane



* denotes unanimous selection