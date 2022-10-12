MEMPHIS — A pair of Memphis Tigers were selected first team All-AAC today by the league’s head coaches and the Tigers were picked to finish second as the conference announced its preseason honors on Wednesday.
Memphis trails only Houston in the preseason coaches poll and DeAndre Williams and Kendric Davis make up 40% on the first team selections with the U of M, the only school to have two players make the top team.
Davis comes to Memphis as the reigning AAC Player of the Year but not the pick as Preseason Player of the Year. That honor goes to Houston’s Marcus Sasser.
Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars also garnered 10 of the possible 11 first place votes in the preseason poll.
2022-23 American Athletic Conference Preseason Honors
Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parenthesis)
|1.
|Houston (10)
|100
|2.
|Memphis (1)
|87
|3.
|Cincinnati
|82
|4.
|Tulane
|74
|5.
|Temple
|66
|6.
|UCF
|51
|7.
|SMU
|43
|8.
|Wichita State
|35
|9.
|South Florida
|33
|10.
|Tulsa
|21
|11.
|East Carolina
|13
Preseason Player of the Year
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Preseason Rookie of the Year
Jarace Walker, Houston*
Preseason All-Conference First Team
Marcus Sasser, Sr., G, Houston*
Kendric Davis, Sr., G, Memphis*
DeAndre Williams, Sr. F, Memphis
Damian Dunn, R-So., G, Temple
Jalen Cook, So., G, Tulane*
Preseason All-Conference Second Team
David DeJulius, Gr., G, Cincinnati
Jamal Shead, Jr., G, Houston
Khalif Battle, R-So., G, Temple
Kevin Cross, Jr., F, Tulane
Jaylen Forbes, Jr., G, Tulane
* denotes unanimous selection