Two NFL players turn themselves in after partygoers robbed at gunpoint

Deandre Baker, the New York Giants No. 30 overall draft pick, talks to reporters during NFL football rookie camp, Friday, May 3, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar were both issued bond Sunday in an armed robbery case police say both were involved in, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) in Florida.

Baker and Dunbar turned themselves in to the main jail on Saturday, according to a statement from Miramar police.

Baker, who plays for the New York Giants was given a $200,000 bond, according to the jail website.

Miramar police said Dunbar, who plays for the Seattle Seahawks, turned himself in on what his attorney, Michael Grieco, calls “a bogus arrest warrant based solely on uncorroborated witness statements.”

Dunbar appeared in Broward County bond court on Sunday, according to CNN affiliate WPLG. A judge granted him $25,000 bond per count, totaling $100,000 for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, the jail website said.

Baker and Dunbar were at a house party Wednesday where several attendees allege the two football players stole thousands of dollars in cash from them as well as valuable watches while armed with weapons, according to an arrest warrant.

Baker is charged with four counts each of aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery, the BSO jail website said. There is no court appearance scheduled for him.

Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, Miramar police said.

Grieco, Dunbar’s attorney, said in a post on Instagram that the charges against his client “hold no water” and his client would be released Sunday.

CNN has not confirmed if Dunbar has been released.

“His career and reputation have been put in jeopardy as a result of an overzealous @miramarpd that was so excited about arresting a pro football player that they tweeted out their celebration and even tagged his employer in their unprofessional ‘virtual touchdown dance,’ ” Grieco’s post read.

Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, took a more conciliatory approach and thanked Miramar Police for their professionalism.

“We understand that the officers can only base warrants on what was told to them at the time. We have had affidavits from several witnesses that also dispute the allegations and exculpate our client,” he wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

“Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them. Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don’t rush to judgement,” he added.