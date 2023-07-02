MEMPHIS – Two Big Leagues who call the Mid-South home will play in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Germantown native and Oakland A’s outfielder and designated hitter Brent Rooker and DeSoto Central standout, now Atlanta Braves star third baseman Austin Riley were announced as reserves for this year’s all-star game.

This is Rookers first career All-Star selection. He hitting .241/.338/.464 with 13 home runs.

Riley earned his second consecutive All-Star nod. He currently averaging .270 at bat and has hit 15 home runs.

The MLB All-Star Game will take place July 11th in Seattle.