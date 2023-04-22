LOS ANGELES – Despite a 45 point performance by Ja Morant, The Memphis Grizzlies lose Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers 111-101.

After the first quarter, the Grizzlies made just 12 percent of their shots and trailed 35-9. Memphis also uncharacteristically turned the ball over 11 times in the first half.

After a much better second quarter, Memphis was able to close the deficit to 16 points at halftime. With the momentum waning, in the first possession of the second half, Dillon Brooks was ejected from the game after hitting Lebron James in the groin area while swiping for the basketball near midcourt.

” The refs made a call,” said Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins following the game.

Memphis trailed by as much as 29 points but cut it down to nine in the final minutes.

Morant also had 13 assists and nine rebounds, but the second-seeded Grizzlies couldn’t come all the way back after scoring a franchise-low nine points in the first quarter.

Anthony Davis had 31 points and 17 rebounds, LeBron James finished with 25 points

Grizzlies and Lakers will play Game 4 on Monday at 9 pm.